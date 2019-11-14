TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 86,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $22,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

WWD traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $113.88. 17,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,022. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,420.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,000. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Barrington Research set a $119.00 price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.