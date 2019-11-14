Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective dropped by analysts at MKM Partners to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,496. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 4.32. Tilray has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $120.40.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 100.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 152.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 4,164.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

