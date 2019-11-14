Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 1,535 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.98. The company had a trading volume of 412,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,237. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $173.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.