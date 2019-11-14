Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.75. 1,211,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $141.46 and a 1 year high of $207.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.87.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

