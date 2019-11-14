Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 5,384 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 199,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 112,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 118,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.75. 7,893,928 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00.

