Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TDW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,715. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

In other Tidewater news, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

