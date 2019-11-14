Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 35,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 624,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

NYSE:TPRE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 6,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,190. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

