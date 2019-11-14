TheStreet Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to D+

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HUYA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. HUYA has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 241.80 and a beta of 1.95.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. HUYA had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 213.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 46.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.