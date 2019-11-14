Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.45.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $300.84. 860,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,269. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $306.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 20,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.