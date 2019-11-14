Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.17

News coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TMG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. Thermal Energy International has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.66.

Get Thermal Energy International alerts:

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.