Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Northfield Bancorp worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,337. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $834.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

In other news, Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $206,668.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 325,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,453.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,557.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,332. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

