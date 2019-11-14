Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,039 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,050,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160,642 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,784,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.43. 36,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,799. The stock has a market cap of $971.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 2.05. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.51. The company has a current ratio of 295.73, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.60000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 232.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.23 per share, with a total value of $25,269.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 318,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,792,636.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.