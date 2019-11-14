Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,568,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.97.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

