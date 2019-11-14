Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.49. 3,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $402,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 43,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,338,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,502. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

