Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $345.00. 51,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,567,234. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.58. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $379.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $632,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,060. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

