Tern (LON:TERN) Trading 2.9% Higher

Tern PLC (LON:TERN) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), 372,557 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,320,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 million and a P/E ratio of -31.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.67.

Tern Company Profile (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc invests in the private software companies. It primarily acquires or invests in companies operating in the Internet of Things and cloud spaces. The company was formerly known as Silvermere Energy plc and changed its name to Tern Plc in August 2013. Tern Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

