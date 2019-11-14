Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Up 5.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $26.51, 2,688,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 1,208,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Specifically, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teradata and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.62 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Teradata announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 239.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.