Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Receives $29.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,002. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,241,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,516 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,206 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 836.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 997,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 658,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,000,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 600,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

