TELUS Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.17.

T stock traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$50.52. 1,871,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,067. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$44.32 and a twelve month high of C$51.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.40.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

