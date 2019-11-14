Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 864,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 2,108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Argentina has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.50.

Telecom Argentina stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 10,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.648 per share. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 364.71%.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

