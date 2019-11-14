Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Tecogen alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tecogen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tecogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ TGEN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,709. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecogen by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecogen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 607,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecogen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tecogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecogen (TGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.