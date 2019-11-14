TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,523. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.07.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

