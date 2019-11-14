TD Securities Lowers Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$26.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC cut shares of Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

TSE IPL traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.64. 666,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.76%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

