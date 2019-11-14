TD Securities Lowers Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$26.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC cut shares of Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.00.
TSE IPL traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.64. 666,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
