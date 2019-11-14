TD Securities Boosts Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target to C$11.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

TSE:Y traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.07. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.48.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$106.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages will post 1.3899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.