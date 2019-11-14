TD Securities Boosts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $31.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RBA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,577. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,707 shares of company stock worth $344,867 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,984,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 568,680 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,667,000 after acquiring an additional 259,917 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,541,000 after acquiring an additional 248,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218,387 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

