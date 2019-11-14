Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Downgraded to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TW. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 181 ($2.37) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 183.08 ($2.39).

Shares of LON TW traded up GBX 3.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 169.40 ($2.21). 13,176,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 196.25 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.72.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

