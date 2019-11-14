Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $27.00 at UBS Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

