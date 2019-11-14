Tap Oil (ASX:TAP) Trading Down 3.7%

Tap Oil Limited (ASX:TAP)’s share price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 475,860 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 452,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.84.

Tap Oil Company Profile (ASX:TAP)

Tap Oil Limited operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in South East Asia and Australia. It operates through Oil & Gas Production and Development; Oil & Gas Exploration; and Third Party Gas. The company owns a 30% interest in the G1/48 concession in Gulf of Thailand, which includes the Manora oil field.

