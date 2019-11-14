Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 30.6% in October

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 86,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of TANH opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Tantech has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
About Tantech
Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.
