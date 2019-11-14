TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

