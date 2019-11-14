T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.

TTOO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 target price on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

TTOO stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 150.0% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 722,822 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

