T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.
TTOO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 target price on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.
TTOO stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.23.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.
