T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $86.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $86.00 price target by HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. H2O AM LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 339,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,180,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,651,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

