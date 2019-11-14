Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 3,310 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

NUS traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. 29,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

