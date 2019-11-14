Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,836 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 94,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,553. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $38.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.