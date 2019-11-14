Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sanmina by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.14. 36,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,802. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. Sanmina Corp has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sanmina from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,731,562.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,306,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.