Systematic Financial Management LP Has $649,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Raymond James by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $164,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $41,579.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $541,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,523 shares of company stock worth $4,329,712 over the last ninety days. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.42. 6,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,201. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.