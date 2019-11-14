Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Trimmed by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 263.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. 32,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

