Svb Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.84. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.73.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,757,063.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,356,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,467,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $229,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,083. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FibroGen by 79.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 729.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

