Suretly (SUR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00008635 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market cap of $176,118.00 and $6.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.85 or 0.07467352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001326 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,289 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

