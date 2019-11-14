SureRemit (RMT) One Day Volume Tops $2,383.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 104.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $2,383.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00243455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.01457247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036038 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00147399 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

