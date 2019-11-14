Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUPN. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. 477,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,348. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $190,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

