Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Up 18.5% in October

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 67.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 119,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 24.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

