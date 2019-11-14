Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,718 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $123,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $949.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.