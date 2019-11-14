Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 22,999 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of New Senior Investment Group worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. Capital One Financial raised New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $628.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.