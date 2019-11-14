STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.32

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 106271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.90 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 555.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

