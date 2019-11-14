SThree Plc (LON:STHR) Insider Alex Smith Buys 64 Shares

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Alex Smith bought 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £184.96 ($241.68).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Alex Smith bought 71 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £188.15 ($245.85).

On Monday, September 16th, Alex Smith bought 64 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £184.96 ($241.68).

Shares of SThree stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 289 ($3.78). The company had a trading volume of 22,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 286.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $382.90 million and a PE ratio of 10.21. SThree Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 321 ($4.19).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 393.75 ($5.15).

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.