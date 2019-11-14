Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 740.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,449.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 51.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $144,643.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,724.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,559 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

