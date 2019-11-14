Steven A. Lisi Buys 58,253 Shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 58,253 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,002.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,787.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 21,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.29.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

