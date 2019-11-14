Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,472 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1,114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

