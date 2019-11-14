SteepCoin (STEEP) 1-Day Volume Hits $205.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 97.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $31,504.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008239 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000783 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

